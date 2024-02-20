Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DFY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Definity Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.94.

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$41.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.09 and a 12-month high of C$42.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

