Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $432.74.

DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

