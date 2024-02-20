Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.21 Million

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Decred has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $17.64 or 0.00034489 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $279.98 million and $2.21 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00113196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006804 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,867,841 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

