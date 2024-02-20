David Bernstein Sells 153,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 988,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock's 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

