David Bernstein Sells 153,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 988,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

