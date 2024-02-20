Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 23,300 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 210.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 589,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,813. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

