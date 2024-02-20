Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UAL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,492. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

