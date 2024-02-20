Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WTS traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,204. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.33. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.25 and a 12-month high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

