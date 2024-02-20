Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 5,356 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in AppFolio by 70.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 34.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.97. 32,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,784.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.18. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

