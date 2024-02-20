Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 743.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,981 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. 812,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,385. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

