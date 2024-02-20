Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $3.80 Million Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.28% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ICVT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,153 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

