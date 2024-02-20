Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.97 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,222,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,352,000 after purchasing an additional 441,651 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 462,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.8 %

KO stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. 5,817,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,050,025. The company has a market cap of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

