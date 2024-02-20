Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.48 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 73.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

