Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises accounts for about 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 198.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $243,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 115.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 154,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.