Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 493.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NSIT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.92. 141,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

