Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 242.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $124.49. The company had a trading volume of 372,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,432. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

