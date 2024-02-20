Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 565,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.47. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.