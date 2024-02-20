Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires 53,301 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 244.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,301 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.2 %

AMH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,607. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.