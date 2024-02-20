Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.21. 1,040,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,961. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.