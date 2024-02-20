Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.52, but opened at $12.54. Dana shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 339,217 shares.

The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dana’s payout ratio is -55.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Dana by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Dana by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.55.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

