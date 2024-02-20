D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

