Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Position Decreased by M28 Capital Management LP

M28 Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,578,049 shares during the quarter. Curis comprises about 3.2% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. M28 Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Curis worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 519,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Curis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Curis Price Performance

NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.78. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.12). Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Curis

(Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.