Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.68

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.68 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cummins to earn $21.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.
Cummins Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Cummins stock opened at $266.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cummins in the second quarter worth $199,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cummins by 102.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.25.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
