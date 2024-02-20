Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.17. 2,222,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $140.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

