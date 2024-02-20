Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.78.

Crocs stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. Crocs has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.56.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,600. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,646,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crocs by 4,533.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Bwcp LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,855,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

