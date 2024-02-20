Critical Survey: NioCorp Developments (NB) vs. Its Peers

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NioCorp Developments to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -2.02 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.62 billion $1.57 billion 3.09

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NioCorp Developments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -120.69% -3.46% -3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NioCorp Developments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1094 2421 2947 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 380.00%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 57.73%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its competitors.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

