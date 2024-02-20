CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

