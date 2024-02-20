Cowen Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Cowen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Steel Connect accounts for about 0.3% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cowen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Steel Connect worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Connect by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 328,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Steel Connect by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STCN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. bought 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $58,729.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,406.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

