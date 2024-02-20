Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down to $27.93

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.93, but opened at $26.95. Couchbase shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 42,901 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Barclays cut shares of Couchbase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Couchbase Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $30,360.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

