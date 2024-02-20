Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $352,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $724.60. 830,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $321.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $734.96.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
