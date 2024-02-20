CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,694. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

