Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.75.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11,130.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,657,000 after acquiring an additional 176,887 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.