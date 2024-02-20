Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.83.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 66,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.29. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$787.93 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$33.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. Research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3449748 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$332,623.71. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $636,124. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

