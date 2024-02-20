Comparing Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) & Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) and Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Construction Partners and Shimmick’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Construction Partners $1.56 billion 1.59 $49.00 million $1.08 43.64 Shimmick N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Construction Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Shimmick.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Construction Partners 3.52% 11.56% 4.73% Shimmick N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Construction Partners and Shimmick’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.2% of Construction Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Construction Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Construction Partners and Shimmick, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Construction Partners 0 1 1 1 3.00 Shimmick 0 0 3 0 3.00

Construction Partners currently has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.62%. Shimmick has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.86%. Given Shimmick’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shimmick is more favorable than Construction Partners.

Summary

Construction Partners beats Shimmick on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Construction Partners

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments. It also engages in manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; and paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement. In addition, the company is involved in site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stones that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production. The company was formerly known as SunTx CPI Growth Company, Inc. and changed its name to Construction Partners, Inc. in September 2017. Construction Partners, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dothan, Alabama.

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects. It serves federal, state, and local governments. The company was formerly known as SCCI National Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Shimmick Corporation in September 2023. Shimmick Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Shimmick Corporation operates as a subsidiary of GOHO, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.