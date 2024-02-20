Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Critical Review

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and Worthington Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional 2 1 1 0 1.75 Worthington Steel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential downside of 15.57%. Worthington Steel has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.60%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional -0.74% -1.56% -0.38% Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional $8.59 billion N/A $301.02 million ($0.05) -75.80 Worthington Steel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Steel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. It primarily explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the city of Congonhas; and limestone and dolomite at the Bocaina mine located in the city of Arcos in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, as well as produces tin. In addition, the company operates railway and port facilities; produces and sells cement to construction material stores, home centers, concrete producers, construction companies, mortar industries, and cement artifact producers; and generates electric power from its thermoelectric co-generation and hydroelectric power plants. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

