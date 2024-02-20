Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $743.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 23.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,123 shares of company stock worth $128,987. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. 58.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

