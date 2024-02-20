Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLB. Raymond James cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other news, VP Christopher Merrywell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,736.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

