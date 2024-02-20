Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.86.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.81 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $193.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

