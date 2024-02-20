Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 7.2%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $167.02 and last traded at $167.25. 8,976,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,419,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 607.44 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,331,507 shares of company stock worth $185,594,063. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

