Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at TD Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. Cohu has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,165,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,421,000 after buying an additional 59,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,438,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after buying an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after buying an additional 215,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

