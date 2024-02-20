CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.22.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CME opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

