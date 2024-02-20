CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,482,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,995,000 after purchasing an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 261.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1,488.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 952,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 892,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $119,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $2,355,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $212.26 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.61%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

