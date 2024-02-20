Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

RRR opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.07.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 141.95% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

