Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 343 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,116 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $40,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 226.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

