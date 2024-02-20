Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 398,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock valued at $871,105 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

