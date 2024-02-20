Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $62.37. The stock has a market cap of $311.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.