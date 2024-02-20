Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

