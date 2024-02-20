ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CEM opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $1,049,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,089,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,887,788.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 65,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,254 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 56,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

