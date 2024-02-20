Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 456,261 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,907,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,261 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of Apollo Global Management worth $799,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,126,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,174. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.