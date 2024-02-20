Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 452,137 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 452,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.66% of Uber Technologies worth $620,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UBER. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $76.52. 8,205,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,176,520. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

