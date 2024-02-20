Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 120,069 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,918,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,069 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $353,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,793,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 413,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 111,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 795,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.43. 2,223,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,408,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

